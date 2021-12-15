Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Wolves have not won any of their past four games, while Brighton's wait for three points has gone on even longer - 10 matches, stretching back to 19 September.

It is the Seagulls I am going with here, though.

Both sides have averaged less than a goal a game this season and they usually don't concede many either, but I just wonder if they might both go for it a little bit more here and throw more men forward, because they think this game is winnable.

Martin's prediction: 2-1

This is my mate's prediction, who is a Brighton fan.

