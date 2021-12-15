Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Wolves
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on guitarist with rock band Sea Power and Manchester United fan Martin Noble in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Wolves have not won any of their past four games, while Brighton's wait for three points has gone on even longer - 10 matches, stretching back to 19 September.
It is the Seagulls I am going with here, though.
Both sides have averaged less than a goal a game this season and they usually don't concede many either, but I just wonder if they might both go for it a little bit more here and throw more men forward, because they think this game is winnable.
Martin's prediction: 2-1
This is my mate's prediction, who is a Brighton fan.
Find out how Lawro and Martin think the rest of the week's fixtures will go