Watford v Chelsea: Last time out

Chelsea moved back into the Champions League places with a comfortable win over struggling Watford at Stamford Bridge.

Olivier Giroud had been in good form for the Blues and he finished smartly from a clever Ross Barkley pass to put them ahead.

A Willian penalty doubled the lead before Barkley rounded off the scoring with a fine strike into the top corner.

Nigel Pearson's Watford worked hard but showed little quality going forward to suggest they could pull clear of the bottom three.

The result left Frank Lampard's side one point clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with five games to go while the Hornets teetered one point above the relegation zone.