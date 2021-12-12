Leicester v Newcastle: Confirmed team news

Top scorer Jamie Vardy once again starts on the bench for Leicester City, just as he did in his side's 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa their last Premier League outing.

The 34-year-old played the entire match as the Foxes were beaten 3-2 and subsequently knocked out of the Europa League by Napoli on Thursday, meaning £22m summer signing Patson Daka is handed successive league starts for the first time.

Youri Tielemans also starts after returning from injury in midweek, with Ademola Lookman missing out as an illness-hit Leicester name three players without a senior appearance on the bench.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Daka.

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Vardy, Albrighton, Pereira, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Brunt.