Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: In pictures

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, In search of their first home league win of the campaign, summer signing Hwang Hee-chan gave Wolves a 20th-minute lead when he latched on to Raul Jimenez's through ball and slotted past Karl Darlow.Published1 hour agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The hosts suffered a setback shortly before half-time, however, as Jeff Hendrick struck a fine long-range equaliser into the bottom corner of Jose Sa's goal.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But Hwang was played in once again by Jimenez midway through the second half and this time a left-footed finish past Darlow restored the home side's lead.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It's three goals in four Premier League games for Hwang, following his move from RB Leipzig - and he proved to be the matchwinner at Molineux on what was a "special day" for the striker, according to manager Bruno Lage.