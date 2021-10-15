Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

This is the first time these two west London clubs have met in the league since 1947 so Brentford's ground will be rocking again for this one, but I just fancy Chelsea to silence them on Saturday.

The Blues had a bit of a blip at the end of last month but they came through that, and I am expecting another professional performance from them this time.

Tom's prediction: I like the look of Brentford; they could definitely get a draw here. 1-1

Find out how Lawro and Tom think the rest of this week's fixtures will go