Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was heavily criticised for his decision not to play a holding midfield player in the Champions League final loss to Chelsea in June. He was not about to make the same mistake twice.

Rodri was deployed to hold it all together, protecting his defence while also providing licence for the array of creative talents around him to flourish.

Guardiola’s approach worked perfectly in an outstanding City performance that should have yielded a more emphatic victory margin.

Bernardo Silva was a stand-out while Gabriel Jesus, who started wide before finishing in the centre, also provide his worth by battling on and scoring the winner despite being involved in some heavy physical exchanges.

It was a statement performance from City against a top quality side and one which sets them up perfectly for the Champions League game away to Paris St-Germain on Tuesday and next Sunday’s visit to Liverpool.