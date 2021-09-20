With Paul Pogba's Manchester United contract set to expire next summer, the club are prepared to offer a £400,000-a-week deal to make him the highest paid Premier League player of all time. (Express), external

However, Barcelona will also be preparing to bid for the 28-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

United are also talking to England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, over a new contract, while Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 27, and England defender Luke Shaw, 26, are also on the club's 'contract list'. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

But Lingard, as well as Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 27, are among seven players who could be sold by the club in a January clearout. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, former United captain Roy Keane has defended England winger Jadon Sancho over the 21-year-old's slow start to his Old Trafford career following his £73m summer move from Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Sports, via Star), external

