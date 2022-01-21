Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side’s two wins over Spurs already this month do not give them the edge against Antonio Conte’s team on Sunday.

Spurs are unbeaten in the league in nine matches under Conte and visit Stamford Bridge eight points behind their hosts but with four games in hand.

“It’s a big game because we can all do the mathematics,” Tuchel said. “It’s strange to look at the table and see teams competing for the same area when one side has four games left to play.

“It can make you think you’re comfortably ahead when you’re not, but we want to stay in this position.

“The best way to do this is to beat the teams directly.”

He also rejected suggestions that Spurs feel inferior to Chelsea.

“Don’t get confused and think that because they lost twice they won’t have ambition,” he said. “Antonio will prepare his team to win and beat us. They know what we do and we know what they do.

“It’s not about having an advantage or being philosophical – it’s about delivering.”