Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool - Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tells BBC Radio 5 Live: "Really disappointed, we wanted to be in the final. There are moments we had them and you have to score and take advantage in the tie. We hit the bar, lost big opportunities in big situations to finish the game off.

"We really believed we could do it, we created an incredible atmosphere, the players were excited so it is a hard one to take.

"It was remarkable what five or six players have done to be available today without training. Thomas Partey tried to help but we ended up with 10 men. He has experience, knows how we have to play but we played three times this year with 10 men.

"It is evident the squad is short and we are trying to work on that."