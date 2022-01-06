Callum Wilson is confident Newcastle can bring in the right players in the January transfer window to help the Magpies stay in the Premier League.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds, Wilson said: "People are going to be coming through the door there is no doubt about that. We are going to add bodies to our squad.

"The January window is always a tricky window. You want players that are coming in the door ready to help and add to the situation which ultimately at the minute is a relegation battle unfortunately.

"You want players that are up to the challenge, that are not just coming for a quick payday because they want to come back to the Premier League and be known. You have to get players that are going to play for the badge first and foremost.

"Beyond that, we don’t need quantity we need quality. I think strengthening in a lot of areas is important. We have a great squad already but we need help, we need assistance and as a striker you want players that can give back-up in different areas and that can challenge you as well.

"With me being out now and not having a timeframe you need someone to replace me in the short-term. I’m not going to say long-term because you need to back yourself.

"It’s down to the club and the recruitment guys to get in the right players and I’m sure they will do their research and due diligence on who they want in. Beyond that, hopefully we can stay in the Premier League and build again in the summer which is a better window to be shopping in."

