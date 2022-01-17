Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford left it late at Newcastle but the equaliser in the final moments prevented the Hornets dropping into the relegation zone for the first time this season. It was a hugely significant point reflected in Watford’s celebrations and Newcastle’s dejection.

Joao Pedro deserved his moment. The Brazilian is blessed with natural, silky talent and glides across the pitch the way Thierry Henry used to dazzle us.

But his header showed another side to him and proves the youngster is learning. His persistence and determination to win the aerial duel was evidence he is up for the battle of this brilliantly hostile and brutal Premier League.

Pedro wasn’t the only positive. Watford were forced into handing out three debuts.

Sometimes for Hornets fans it feels a bit like a lucky dip when it comes to signings; you’re not quite sure what you’re going to get although you assume they should be good considering their CVs. But many can’t cope with the demands of the Premier League.

All three experienced it for the first time in a cauldron of intimidation and intensity in front of 50,000 Geordies screaming from the gallows. It takes some temperament to deal with that and all three stood up.

Centre-half Samir (with the help of Craig Cathcart) coped well against new signing Chris Wood and played with intelligence. Full-back Hassane Kamara was assured and lively down the left and forced Ryan Fraser off.

But probably the pick of a very good bunch was Edo Kayembe as the holding midfielder. Energetic, confident on the ball, possessing nice balance and technique; it’s too early to go overboard but his game looks ideal for the Premier League.

So part one of the trilogy of relegation matches done. Draw at Burnley on Tuesday and beat Norwich on Friday and it’s job done.