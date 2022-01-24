Aaron Ramsdale hopes Arsenal can rediscover their form from before Christmas and push for a place in the top four.

The Gunners are sixth in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United in fourth with a game in hand.

Ramsdale has likened Arsenal's challenge to a push for the Championship play-offs.

He said: "I think we have just been short in a few games really.

"The Manchester City one on New Year's Day, we just fell short. Burnley, we just fell short with a goal, and then obviously in the cups anything can happen.

"But we are there, we are close, we just need to get back to a mini-run and you never know with momentum at the end of the season.

"We are almost looking at it as sort of a promotion push in the Championship, as you would say, and try to get into those play-offs - which is ultimately the top four for us."