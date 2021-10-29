Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

West Ham boss David Moyes can do no wrong at the moment, beating Spurs last weekend and then knocking holders Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Moyes might not get things all his own way on Sunday though. I am expecting a much better performance from Aston Villa than we saw from them against Arsenal last week. Put it this way, they need one.

This is Moyes' 999th game as a manager. I've known him a long time and he is doing a top job. When he gets to 1,000 he might even buy me a drink - but then again why would he change the habit of a lifetime?

Roger's prediction: Deano [manager Dean Smith] will still be fuming about our defeat at the Emirates. 2-1

Roger on Villa's season: We have lost our past three games but I have got the feeling the second half of the season is going to be much better because we have got a lot of new players to integrate into the team properly. We are still waiting for Leon Bailey to take off for us in the way that I think he will - when he came on against Everton last month he was on fire and, with more game time, he will do more of the same. We need players like that, who can grab games by the scruff of the neck like 'Super Jack' [Grealish] did.

Find out how Lawro and Roger think the rest of this week's fixtures will go