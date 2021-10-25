Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and give credit to the opposition. Manchester City were at their scintillating best in the first half at The Amex. Not many teams would have been able to restrict their sumptuous play.

However, the Seagulls will look back and be frustrated about small mistakes that led to the goals. Against this team, unlike at Norwich last weekend, you will get punished.

Credit must go to Graham Potter for changing his team and tactics in response but his players must also be praised for a stirring second half when they caused the champions problems and their manager a few headaches. Many teams would have folded.

Solly March excelled on his return to the starting XI, Tariq Lamptey seems to be getting stronger and stronger while Enock Mwepu made an impression as a substitute.

Games such as these may not define their season but if Brighton can harness the determination of the performance in the second half they may yet be able to maintain their position in the top half of the table.