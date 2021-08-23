Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

They say a week is a long time in politics, well Shane Duffy might say the same about football.

He has come out of the wilderness to lead Albion to a win at Burnley and on Saturday, set the Seagulls on their way to a comfortable win over Watford with a towering header.

Meanwhile, as the calls for a new striker continue, Neal Maupay reminded Seagulls fans they already have a competent forward in their ranks. An assured finish and a second goal in as many games all but secured the three points.

Sadly the Frenchman now faces a spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. His likely replacement in the coming weeks, Aaron Connolly, squandered a great chance to score a third.

A lively Amex crowd played their part to see the team home and celebrated back-to-back wins to start a Premier League season for the first time. However, on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the Shoreham air disaster many also took time to remember those who sadly lost their lives, including two members of staff.

The future looks bright under Graham Potter and after such a good start, few would bet against more special moments across the season.