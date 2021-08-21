Leeds 2-2 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton boss Rafael Benitez speaking to Match of the Day: “We could have won today, we fought for every ball and little-by-little we had more chances and more control in the game. But, we were also under pressure against a really good team so I'm really pleased with how reacted and the commitment of the players.

“We’ve had 17 attempts away from home, some really clear chances. OPverall we did well against a good team. Hopefully we can continuing improving.

"Marcelo (Bielsa) has been working with his team for three years, we’ve had six weeks here so I’m expecting us to improve but I was really pleased.

“We were expecting the team to start well this season. This was always going to be a difficult game so I’m pleased with four points out of six.”