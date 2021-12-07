Tuchel on Kovacic, squad rotation and quick turnaround
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Champions League match against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday.
Here is what he had to say:
Mateo Kovacic was back in training on Monday but has now tested positive for Covid, which is a "huge setback".
Tuchel said his other players "look fresh" and anyone can play on Wednesday, but the problem is the quick turnaround for Saturday's match against Leeds United.
On rotating players, Tuchel said there’s a “huge chance” some players will be rested, but more importantly other players will be given minutes to find some rhythm.
On bouncing back from defeat, Tuchel said: "You have a certain anger in you to turn things around."
Tuchel said his side "need to step up" in details no matter what the occasion is.
On N'Golo Kante, Tuchel said he is the player who makes the difference and everyone in the world wants in their midfield.
Tuchel said Saul Niguez "needs minutes" and has struggled with intensity, but he will keep encouraging him.