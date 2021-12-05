Tottenham v Norwich - confirmed team news

One change for Tottenham from the side that started the 2-0 win over Brentford on Thursday.

Japhet Tanganga returns to the team in place of Emerson Royal, who is ill.

Will Harry Kane get his first Premier League goal under Antonio Conte's reign?

Tottenham XI: Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane.

Substitutes: Doherty, Winks, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Scarlett.