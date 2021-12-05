Tottenham v Norwich - confirmed team news
One change for Tottenham from the side that started the 2-0 win over Brentford on Thursday.
Japhet Tanganga returns to the team in place of Emerson Royal, who is ill.
Will Harry Kane get his first Premier League goal under Antonio Conte's reign?
Tottenham XI: Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane.
Substitutes: Doherty, Winks, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Scarlett.
Dean Smith makes three changes to the Norwich team that drew 1-1 at Newcastle last Tuesday.
In come Pierre Lees-Melou, Adam Idah and 19-year-old defender Andrew Omobamidele.
Republic of Ireland forward Idah, 20, is making his first Premier League start of the season.
The Canaries started the weekend in 19th but dropped to bottom spot yesterday after Newcastle's 1-0 win over Burnley.
Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Omobamidele, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Idah, Pukki.
Substitutes: Rupp, Dowell, Cantwell, Kabak, Tzolis, Sorensen, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis.