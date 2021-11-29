Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Let’s start with the positives. In attack Watford are pretty good.

Joshua King and Emmanuel Dennis have been excellent all season. They were the Hornets' two best players again at Leicester, along with Moussa Sissoko.

Cucho Hernandez is a decent replacement for Ismaila Sarr, who hopefully won’t be out for too long. Then there’s Joao Pedro, who came on as a substitute and impressed again.

These are all young players with room for improvement and they have considerable saleability. They are creating chances (Dennis has five assists) and also scoring - Sarr, King and Dennis all have five. Attack is not a problem for Watford.

But defending is. It’s a huge problem. It’s now 23 Premier League games in a row the Hornets haven’t kept a clean sheet.

Admittedly they are hamstrung by injuries; the two central defenders at Leicester are probably third and fourth choice in that position, with Nicolas Nkoulou, Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele all injured - although the latter should be fit to start soon.

Confidence is low in the heart of the defence and, with goalkeeper Ben Foster injured at the weekend, it further weakened Watford at King Power Stadium. Until players return from injury Claudio Ranieri doesn’t have too many options.

It’s possibly the reason why he played the second half with just Sissoko in midfield, gambling on attack being the best form of defence. But Sissoko is surely going to need some help in there in the next two fixtures.

Chelsea and Manchester City are up next - Watford will need to defend better against them but these two games aren’t going to define the Hornets' season. The December matches against Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham are far more important.