Welcome return for Webster and Welbeck on encouraging night

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Aesthetics across the pitch can be important but football is decided in both boxes.

Two excellent first-half finishes from Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay gave Brighton a crucial two-goal cushion against Brentford, but they also had to thank keeper Robert Sanchez for two vital saves and Marc Cucurella for a headed clearance off the line in the second.

Head coach Graham Potter said the evening was about the result, but his matchday squad looks very different with Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck back.

Captain for the night Adam Lallana told BBC Radio Sussex that substitute Welbeck was "simply world class" as a player and a personality.

Webster, meanwhile, provided much-needed quality distribution from the back. Alexis Mac Allister took over set-pieces to good effect, while Steven Alzate’s cameo was encouraging.