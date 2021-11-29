Half measures not enough for Bielsa

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa does not do things by halves.

'Bielsa ball' requires an all-in mentality and complete commitment. But with Leeds not firing on all cylinders for 90 minutes he is piecing together performances by halves to show signs of improvement.

United were fortunate to hold Brighton by the break after blitzing Spurs the previous Sunday during the same period before losing the game. After earning a precious point on the road at Amex Stadium, Bielsa admitted: "If we united the first half against Tottenham and second half here we would be satisfied."

Bielsa believes consistency requires numerous factors.

"Good mentality, feeling good, playing well," he added. "When they manage to mix in proportion creativity and organisation, those are the things I try to get."

Currently, he is making multiple changes during games to solve what he calls football's secrets. Are these confusing his players?

Kalvin Phillips went from centre-back to defensive midfield before being hooked. A rethink may be required, said Bielsa, but he reiterated how capable his squad is of adapting to different positions.

He will be pouring every ounce of himself into finding the answer and with two home games to come this week the glass should remain half full with a third of the season gone.