Chelsea v Aston Villa: The pick of the stats
- Published
Chelsea recorded their 600th win in the Premier League, joining Manchester United (690) as the only teams to reach this tally in the competition.
Aston Villa have lost six of their last seven Premier League away games at Stamford Bridge (one draw), conceding 21 goals and only scoring three in reply across these meetings.
Chelsea have only conceded one goal in the Premier League so far this season, their fewest after four games of a league campaign since 2010-11 under Carlo Ancelotti (also one).