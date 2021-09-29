Norwich have promoted Canaries stalwart Neil Adams and drafted in fellow former City midfielder Andrew Hughes as part of a backroom reshuffle.

Adams, who made more than 200 appearances in the Norwich engine room between 1994-99, becomes assistant sporting director at Carrow Road.

He has spent his entire coaching career with the Canaries, first as under-18s coach and most recently as loan player manager, while he also had a spell in caretaker charge of the first team in 2014-15.

"Neil will take on some of my responsibilities, allowing me to drive forward and progress other areas of the club,” said sporting director Stuart Webber.

"He brings a wealth of experience and some great attributes to this new role."

Hughes, who played 79 games for Norwich in the Championship from 2005 to 2007, replaces Adams as loan manager.

The Canaries have also promoted Lee Dunn to head of recruitment and brought in John Iga as head of data and innovation.