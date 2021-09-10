Villa boss Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before his side travel to Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Smith says the situation around bans for players who missed international duty is "no-win";

He has concerns about the football calendar and arrangement of fixtures: "I do think it needs to be looked at. We’re in a pandemic and it's affecting everybody";

Villa should have Ollie Watkins back this weekend and Leon Bailey is back to "full fitness". Bertrand Traore is back in training and John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey have recovered.

Follow Friday's news conferences and Premier League build-up