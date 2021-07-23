He won the FA Cup with Arsenal, as well as the Bundesliga and the World Cup, but after an illustrious 18-year senior career, Lukas Podolski is finally about to fulfil his dream.

The 36-year-old former Gunners forward is set to make his competitive debut for boyhood club Gornik Zabrze in Poland, after making a move he had promised for years.

During his three seasons at Emirates Stadium, Podolski made 82 appearances and scored 31 goals, winning the 2014 FA Cup, while at Bayern Munich he made 106 appearances.

He may have netted 48 times in 130 caps for Germany, featuring in seven major international tournaments, but Podolski has never forgotten his Polish roots.

In 2012, months before moving to Arsenal from Cologne, he stated: "I follow all the Gornik matches on TV or live on the internet, and am very happy that a new stadium is being built in Zabrze. My dream is to play at those facilities."

