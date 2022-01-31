Two in, one out at Spurs?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

A busy day at Tottenham is set to include the arrival of Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski on loan from Juventus.

Kulusevski flew into London last night for his medical and will complete his switch as part of a deal that also includes an option to buy.

It is also understood Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal for former Aston Villa target Rodrigo Bentancur, who is currently on World Cup duty with Uruguay.

Tottenham are also trying to negotiate deals for players manager Antonio Conte has no use for.

These include record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who is speaking to former club Lyon about a return on loan.