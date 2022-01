Tottenham have agreed to loan French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to Valencia for six months. The 25-year-old, however, favours a move to Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain and will give himself time to think over his options. (Telefoot), external

Meanwhile, Spurs could use Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as part of a deal to sign Brazil centre-back and Newcastle target Diego Carlos, 28, from Sevilla. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column