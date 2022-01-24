Arsenal face competition in their pursuit of Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, who have made their Serie A rivals an offer for the Serbia forward. (Times - subscription required), external

Vlahovic has been accused of ignoring the club's calls by Fiorentina chief executive Joe Barone, following the Gunners' reported bid for the 21-year-old. (Metro), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal have agreed terms on a loan deal until the end of the season for Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25. (90min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column