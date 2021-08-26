Chelsea were priced out of a move for Norway and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer as his agent Mino Raiola demanded massive fees for himself, as well as Premier League record wages for the 21-year-old in the £275m package. (Star)

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is planning a £13.5m bid for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The 25-year-old briefly worked with Mourinho during the Portuguese's second stint with the Blues. (Mail)

Chelsea are thought to be in pole position to sign Niguez, with Atletico Madrid open to selling the Spain international. (Express)

Sevilla say they have rejected an offer from the Blues for 22-year-old French defender Jules Kounde and do not need to sell any players. (Goal)

Chelsea and RB Leipzig are possible destinations for Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba if the 18-year-old Guinean does not renew his contract with the La Liga side. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

