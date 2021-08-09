Happy with Manchester City's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of City's ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Scott Carson (Derby, free), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Outs: Sergio Aguero (Barcelona, free), Eric Garcia (Barcelona, free), Louie Moulden (Wolves, free), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht, loan), James Strafford (Accrington, loan), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, loan), Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln, loan), Jack Harrison (Leeds), Callum Doyle (Sunderland, loan), Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg)

Track every transfer from across the Premier League and English Football League