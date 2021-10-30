Newcastle v Chelsea - confirmed team news

Chelsea make three changes from the starting 11 that began their last Premier League match - the 7-0 win versus Norwich.

Mason Mount, who scored a hat-trick in that game, does not feature at all, while Andreas Christensen, N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech all start. Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is still on the bench with strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku ruled out with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Only Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech and Kai Havertz began the Carabao Cup last-16 game against Southampton on Tuesday.

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Niguez.