Aston Villa 2–0 Brighton: The pick of the stats
Brighton have only won one of their past 13 matches against Aston Villa (drawn five, lost seven), a 2-1 away win last season in the Premier League.
Brighton are winless in seven Premier League games, though five of these have ended level (lost two). Only Newcastle (12) are on a current longer winless run in the top flight than Brighton (seven).
Steven Gerrard became only the third permanent Aston Villa manager to win their first Premier League game for the club, after John Gregory against Liverpool in February 1998 and Gerard Houllier versus Wolves in September 2010.