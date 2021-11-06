Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: "It was a fantastic 90 minutes when you look at performance. It can only happen in football.

"That’s why everyone loves the game – a team can steal a point if the other team forgets to score the goals they deserve.

"We did a fantastic match.

"Of course I’m disappointed. If we played this game 100 times, we’d win 99 times. Today we didn’t win it. The second goal would have decided it. It’s always possible you miss one ball, one cross, and this can happen.

"It’s our fault. We should have scored. We created so many chances.

"You have the opponent where you want to have them. You create so many chances. We let them believe it was possible to steal a point by pure luck and that’s what happened.

"This is not the first game like this and won’t be the last. I was impressed by the performance, the attitude, the quality. It’s football, it was against us today.

"We were sharp from the first minute to the very end.

"You know this can happen. In real life these things happen. We are in a good place. We deserved more today. On another game we maybe get lucky and steal some points."