Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says it is important his side get a victory at Spartak Moscow to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Europa League knockout stage.

The Foxes are bottom of Group C with one point from their first two games.

That leaves them five points behind leaders Legia Warsaw and two adrift of Wednesday's opponents Spartak.

Leicester are without Ayoze Perez, the forward having not travelled to Russia because of illness.

Defender Jonny Evans will be assessed after coming off with cramp in Saturday's 4-2 win over Manchester United.

