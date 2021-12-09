Who could City face in the Champions League last 16?

Manchester City will find out who they face in the knockout stage of the Champions league on Monday.

The draw takes place at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with the 'ceremony' scheduled to start at 11:00 GMT.

City, Manchester United and Liverpool are all seeded, along with German giants Bayern Munich and record 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's side could face Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Red Bull Salzburg, Villarreal or Atalanta (who still have to play their final group match) or Benfica.

Ties will take place over two legs. The first legs will be spread out on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, with the second legs on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.

Seeded teams will be away for the first leg and all kick-offs are at 20:00 GMT.