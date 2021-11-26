Sterling goals are 'first step' towards comeback

Pep Guardiola hopes Raheem Sterling's recent form can help him rediscover his confidence.

After limited game time this season, Sterling has scored twice in as many matches, with goals against Everton and Paris St-Germain.

"I’m so glad for him, he’s helped us for sure. He will fight to be better and better," said Guardiola.

“Scoring goals can give confidence but he has to do better. This is the first step for him to come back."

When asked if Sterling could end up reaching double figures like in previous seasons, Guardiola said: "We don't put pressure on with numbers.

"Try to score goals and help us win the games. The group is everyone and everyone makes contributions to the team winning games.

"He has to play like he knows he can do it. And the rest? He can do it."