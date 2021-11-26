Brentford v Everton: Team news

Brentford will have forward Yoane Wissa available for selection again following an ankle injury.

Mads Sorensen and Mathias Jensen are both back in contention but Mathias Jorgensen is likely to miss out.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez may welcome back Demarai Gray, whose muscle injury is not as serious as first feared.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will also face a fitness test, while Richarlison and Mason Holgate are suspended.

Yerry Mina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Tom Davies are all still out for the Toffees.

Who makes your Brentford team on Sunday?

Select and share your Everton XI here