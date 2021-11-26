Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Leicester's progress under Brendan Rodgers has stalled this season with some inconsistent results, though victory means they now lead the group with a trip to Napoli still to come.

The Foxes arrived on a four-game winless run, but their flowing attack was enough to cover up any defensive frailties after losing Jonny Evans in the warm-up to a muscle injury.

Group C has been unpredictable throughout and Legia sparked hopes of unlikely turnaround after Leicester had gone 2-0 up.

In truth, though, the hosts dominated without really threatening to add to the advantage as they saw out a comfortable victory.

"Going into the last game, if we said that we would be top before we kicked off we would have taken that," said Brendan Rodgers.

"We are in control of where we finish. Our objective at the beginning was to qualify and that is in our hands."

The Foxes are back up and running.