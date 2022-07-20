'Destiny' calls as Jenz reunites with O'Riley

Moritz Jenz didn't need much persuading when the chance of a move to Celtic arose.

The German defender, 23, already knew all about the club thanks to Matt O'Riley, the Celtic midfielder he began his career alongside in the Fulham youth ranks.

After sealing a season-long loan from Ligue 1 Lorient, Jenz said: "Since last year, I've been in touch with Matt who's been my best mate since we were younger and played together at Fulham and he told me a lot of great things.

"He texted me immediately after he signed, telling me it would be nice to have me here. I've followed the season and how it went, and obviously it went really well for Celtic because they won the league.

Jenz, who described himself as a "physical and aggressive" player who "likes to play", added: "At Fulham my coach was Peter Grant, who was a big player at Celtic and I used to listen to all the stories he told me.

"So I always had an eye for it - a special club with a special logo, a special shirt and a special history, so there was always a desire to one day play for this club. I think maybe it's destiny - I hope so."