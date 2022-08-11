Van Brederode starts in only AZ change

Teenage winger Myron van Brederode has played himself into the AZ line-up against Dundee United after the academy graduate scored his first goal in his first start in the weekend win over Go Ahead Eagles.

He replaces fellow 19-year-old Mayckel Lahdoin the only change from last Thursday's first leg, with the Swedish summer signing from Hammarby dropping to the bench.

Right-back Yukinari Sugawara, capped once for Japan, is also among the substitutes on his return from injury along with Netherlands centre-half Riechedly Bazoer, who is still short of match fitness after signing this month following his release by Vitesse Arnhem.

