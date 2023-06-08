Chelsea ownership 'optimistic about the future'

Chelsea's ownership group has released a letter to fans thanking them for their "incredible support" and reiterating commitment to the "long-term" success of the club.

It comes just over a year since Todd Boehly's consortium completed its Stamford Bridge takeover in May 2022.

The Blues have endured a difficult first season under the ownership, sacking two managers and finishing in their worst Premier League position for nearly 30 years.

A statement released on the club website, external said: "Our promise to you was to make our fans proud. We remain completely committed to the long term and sustainable success of our club, and fulfilling that promise we made to you.

"We know the huge potential we must grow to develop Chelsea FC and it is a role we take seriously. Everybody working here is relentlessly focused on driving us forward."

Despite Chelsea supporters confronting co-owner Boehly from the stands in their defeat by Brighton in April, the ownership acknowledged the support from fans this year.

"Throughout these difficult periods, our fans have supported our players and our team across the country, and Europe with unfailing loyalty. We could not be more grateful for your incredible support.

"We will continue to ensure your voices are heard as we look to the future."

After a record amount of spending on players who have yet to show their full quality, the board feels the new sporting department "will help us to identify and transform the squad around elite talent, a squad capable of consistently competing to win the Premier League, raise domestic cups and compete and win at the highest level in European football".

It added: "For all the challenges of the past year, we are optimistic about the future."