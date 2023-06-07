Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan has his eyes fixed on playing European football at Molineux and is setting his sights high for the 2023-24 season.

Bottom at Christmas, Wolves were transformed under new boss Julen Lopetegui and eventually finished in 13th place, a serene seven points clear of the drop zone.

Hwang believes they have the infrastructure and playing squad to kick on next season.

"We have not been at the top of the game this season," he told the club website. "But my aim for next is to try to reach those top places.

"We have many good players and can do more than what we have shown. We have the quality to fight for the top places.

"I want to achieve things with Wolves and would like to reach European tournaments with the team. We have to aim high."