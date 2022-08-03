Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard is searching for a striker after Richarlison joined Tottenham and will assess options after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was injured in training this week.

The England international, who scored the winning goal against Crystal Palace last season to help keep Everton in the Premier League, is currently being assessed.

There has already been interest from Everton in Chelsea forward Armando Broja and Burnley striker Maxwel Cornet.

Meanwhile, it is understood there is no interest in Everton re-signing fellow former midfielder Ross Barkley, who is currently at Chelsea.