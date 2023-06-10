Kevin de Bruyne insists Erling Haaland has still played an important role in Manchester City's recent games despite not scoring.

The forward is on a run of four games without a goal for City, but De Bruyne has backed his team-mate to "do what he needs to do" against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

When asked if it was love at first sight when he first met Erling Haaland, De Bruyne laughed: "No, I am happy with my wife."

On his connection with the striker, De Bruyne added: "It’s something I can’t really explain.

"Sometimes you have a feeling with a player and you understand what he wants and he understands what I want or what I can do.

"It just clicked really well and he started scoring at an incredible rate. That settled him really easy. Even in the last games he has been really important for us in different ways. Hopefully he can do what he needs to do tomorrow."

De Bruyne said it is important City do not get twitchy if things are not going their way in Istanbul.

"I think we understand Inter," he said. "They are very compact, a very good side. They defend well. They always play that system under that coach. We don’t expect it to be open but I don’t think that happens a lot in finals anyway.

"There may not be a lot of chances in the beginning but we have to try and play the way that we do and be comfortable and hopefully we will find openings and start to create chances and score some goals."