Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Erik ten Hag finally has his man, after making Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount his first signing of the summer. Although it was far from straightforward, United's persistence has paid off.

Chelsea were reluctant to let the 24-year-old leave, but were ultimately unable to negotiate a new contract with a player who has been at the club since the age of six, and had to let him go now or risk losing him for nothing in a year's time.

The England international is a creative and versatile attacking midfielder, which doesn't obviously fit the mold of where United's most pressing business needs to be done this summer.

His best position would appear to be in the number 10 role, just behind the striker, whoever that may be come August.

However, Bruno Fernandes has made that role his own in the past three years, so unless Mount is taking his place that is unlikely to be where he lines up.

The wide positions are more of a concern, with Jadon Sancho and Antony both having underwhelming campaigns last season.

The possibility of Mount operating on the left or right of the three behind a central striker is a definite option. That would also allow Marcus Rashford to play through the middle if United's pursuit of a striker is unsuccessful.

Much more intriguing is he could even operate in a deeper midfield role alongside Casemiro, as a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen in the United engine room.

Wherever he is deployed he oozes creativity and he will hope for greater involvement in a more successful team at Old Trafford next season.

