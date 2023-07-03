Steven Reid has returned to Nottingham Forest as first-team coach.

The former Republic or Ireland international originally joined the Reds as part of former boss Chris Hughton's backroom staff in October 2020, and took interim charge between Hughton's departure and the appointment of Steve Cooper in September 2021.

Reid left the club after promotion to the Premier League had been secured to take on a role offering support to players around mental wellbeing, confidence, and leadership.

"I am absolutely delighted to return to Nottingham Forest," Reid,42, told the club's official website., external

"It is a club that has stayed close to my heart for many reasons - first, because of the amazing journey to promotion, but also because of the support I felt from within the club and the amazing fanbase when stepping away from football to do some work around mental health and wellbeing.

"I have remained close to Steve and many of the coaching staff and players and cannot wait to get going again."

Cooper added: "Reid had a massive impact in our Championship promotion-winning season, but he also has experience of working and playing in the Premier League and knows what it demands.

“I’m really pleased that he is coming back to help us continue to grow."