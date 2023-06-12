Tom Cannon has set his sights on getting a regular first team spot this season as he returns from his loan spell.

The young forward spent the second half of last season with Championship side Preston North End, where he scored eight goals in 19 league games and became a regular feature in the first XI.

Cannon has already made his Premier League debut for the Toffees, coming on as a substitute against Bournemouth in November and again against Wolves in December, but is hoping to get more minutes in Sean Dyche's side this season.

"I want to come back for pre-season, impress the manager and hopefully show him what I can do, and then get myself in the squad," the 20-year-old told club media., external

"Scoring goals with the under-21s is different from men's football. Now I've gone out to the Championship and scored, hopefully the manager has seen that.

Cannon joined the Everton youth set-up as a 10 year old and scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for the Under-21s side last season.

"It's my aim to score in front of the crowd at Goodison," he added. "There's nothing more that I want to do. I've gone out on loan and scored at Deepdale. But I know it would be a different buzz scoring at Goodison Park in front of 40,000.

"I'm looking forward to that and I will try as hard as I can to do that."