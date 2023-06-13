Alisson wins Liverpool award

Alisson Becker has been voted Liverpool's Men's Player of the Season for 2022-23.

It is the first time the goalkeeper has picked up the award, which is voted for by fans, and he beat forward Mo Salah and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to the top prize.

In a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp's side, the Brazil international was a consistent performer and kept 17 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Alisson also passed the 200 mark in games played for the Reds, alongside achieving 100 clean sheets for the club in their 1-0 win over Brentford at Anfield in May.

The 30-year-old signed for the club in 2018 for a then world record fee for a goalkeeper of £66.8m.