Docherty on League Cup importance, Portales hopes & Dundee 'buzz'
Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media as he prepares to lead the top-flight newcomers into the 2023-24 campaign.
Here are the key points:
Docherty says "there's a real buzz about" the squad as they returned to training.
The Dundee boss wouldn't be drawn on how many new signings he is hoping to make, but he says they have got a profile for each position they want to fill.
Docherty has been selling what the club has to offer to signing targets, but he won't recruit players who "aren't all in".
Mexican defender Antonio Portales has yet to join the squad as he goes through the work permit process, but Docherty is "hopeful" he will join up with the team for their pre-season trip to Ireland.
The manager adds that there is no way he will class the League Cup group matches as warm-ups for the Premiership campaign, saying the competition is a one they will treat with the utmost importance.