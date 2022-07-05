Former Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard believes Christian Eriksen has qualities on and off the pitch to help Erik ten Hag's side.

The 30-year-old midfielder has agreed in principle to sign for United on a free transfer, despite interest from other clubs.

"It’s a fairytale story," Lindegaard told BBC World Service Sport.

"No-one would have seen that in a crystal ball and I’m just so happy for Christian that he’s been able to make it back in such a great way. I’m very impressed, but not particularly surprised.

"Christian has got a special kind of mentality; a mentality that will suit United very much. He’s not in football for the fame, the money, the luxury lifestyle or showing off. Christian is in football for the love of the game - in a way that I don’t know anyone else is.

"For that reason mainly, he fits very well at United which, looking from the outside, has turned into a club with a lot of diva mentality, a lot of players who have a lot of followers on social media - and you get the sense that becoming a part of Manchester United is part of getting more attention and personal branding.

"Christian comes in as a completely different character.

"He couldn’t care less about followers on social media. He couldn’t care less about fancy cars or expensive watches. All he cares about is playing football, enjoying football and making it into the beautiful game we all want it to be."